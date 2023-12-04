Report: Steelers to sign Trace McSorley to practice squad

During his Monday press conference, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said that the team would consider adding another quarterback while Kenny Pickett is recovering from ankle surgery.

They have apparently come to a decision about how to proceed. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the team will sign Trace McSorley to their practice squad.

McSorley spent the offseason and summer with the Patriots and spent a few weeks on the Bears practice squad earlier this season. He played six games and made his only regular season start for the Cardinals last season. He is 48-of-93 for 502 yards, a touchdown, and five interception in a career that also includes three appearances with the Ravens.

Pickett had surgery Monday and is out at least this week. Mitch Trubisky will start and Mason Rudolph will serve as his backup.