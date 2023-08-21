Report: Steelers to sign LB Kuony Deng

As the Pittsburgh Steelers return to the UPMC sports complex this week, the front office continues to shuffle the roster. According to Steelers beat reporter Joe Rutter, Pittsburgh has a locker ready for free-agent linebacker Kuony Deng.

Deng came into the league from Cal as an undrafted free agent in 2022. He spent much of 2022 on the Atlanta Falcons practice squad but finished the season with the Chicago Bears. The Bears waived Deng on August 14.

There’s been no official word from the team about this addition or the addition of wide receiver/return specialist Aron Cruickshank but we presume there will be corresponding moves to make room on the 90-man roster. We will bring you those when they become available.

