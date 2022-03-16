Report: Steelers sign former Bills CB Levi Wallace

Nick Wojton
·1 min read
The Buffalo Bills defense has a hole in its secondary now.

For the second-straight offseason, cornerback Levi Wallace tested the waters of free agency. A year ago he explored and ended up back in Buffalo on a one-year deal.

No such thing in 2022.

According to multiple reports on Tuesday, Wallace signed a two-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers:

Check back for updates…

