Report: Steelers sign former Bills CB Levi Wallace

The Buffalo Bills defense has a hole in its secondary now.

For the second-straight offseason, cornerback Levi Wallace tested the waters of free agency. A year ago he explored and ended up back in Buffalo on a one-year deal.

No such thing in 2022.

According to multiple reports on Tuesday, Wallace signed a two-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers:

Breaking: Former #Bills CB Levi Wallace has agreed to terms with the Pittsburgh #Steelers on a 2-yr deal worth $8M, per sources. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 15, 2022

