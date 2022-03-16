Report: Steelers sign former Bills CB Levi Wallace
The Buffalo Bills defense has a hole in its secondary now.
For the second-straight offseason, cornerback Levi Wallace tested the waters of free agency. A year ago he explored and ended up back in Buffalo on a one-year deal.
No such thing in 2022.
According to multiple reports on Tuesday, Wallace signed a two-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers:
Breaking: Former #Bills CB Levi Wallace has agreed to terms with the Pittsburgh #Steelers on a 2-yr deal worth $8M, per sources.
— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 15, 2022
