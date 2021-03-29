Report: Steelers sign former Bears offensive lineman Rashaad Coward

Report: Rashaad Coward signs with Steelers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Former Bears offensive lineman Rashaad Coward will reportedly have a new home for the upcoming NFL season. According to Ian Rapoport, Coward has signed a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Former #Bears OL Rashaad Coward, an RFA who was not tendered, is expected to sign with the #Steelers, source said. A former DL who worked his way into the starting lineup on offense, Coward now lands in Pittsburgh. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 29, 2021

As Rapoport mentioned, Coward signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent defensive end in 2017. But after his rookie season, new head coach Matt Nagy moved Coward over to the offensive line. While he didn’t play at all in 2018, he played in 29 games over the next two seasons, including 15 starts. The majority of Coward’s playing time came in 2019, when he replaced Kyle Long who missed most of the season due to injury.