Report: Steelers to sign ex-Ravens QB Trace McSorley to practice squad

Shortly after Mike Tomlin ended his press conference stating he’d explore options to add a quarterback, they did just that.

The Steelers are signing free agent Trace McSorley to their practice squad, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter,

McSorley has appeared in nine games since the Baltimore Ravens selected him in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL draft. In that span, he’s thrown for 79 yards, no touchdowns, five interceptions and has fumbled twice. He had the first start of his career in 2022 for the Arizona Cardinals.

Expect McSorley to be added to the 53-man roster but inactive (as the emergency QB) when the Steelers take on the New England Patriots on Thursday.

Mitch Trubisky will start in place of the injured Kenny Pickett, who had surgery on his high-ankle sprain this morning.

