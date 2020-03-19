Report: Steelers restructure contract of Maurkice Pouncey

Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey has agreed to a restructured contract, according to Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com.

It’s the latest is a string of similar moves for the Steelers as they work to add cap space to their budget. Pouncey joins quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, cornerback Joe Haden, tight end Vance McDonald, cornerback Steven Nelson and kicker Chris Boswell as players to re-work their existing agreements.

While specifics of the deal were not included, such moves usually include converting a large portion of base salary into a signing bonus to spread the cap hit over future seasons. Pouncey was due $5 million in base salary this season with the rest of allotment coming in existing bonuses.

Team owner Art Rooney II had indicated their was at least one of two more moves the team was looking to accomplish in the near future and Pouncey’s restructure appears to be one of those intended adjustments.

