Report: Steelers request permission to interview Kris Richard

The Steelers have requested to interview Saints defensive backs coach Kris Richard for their vacant defensive coordinator opening, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

The Steelers are seeking to replace Keith Butler, who retired after seven seasons as the team’s defensive coordinator.

The Steelers also have requested to interview Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.

Richard joined the Saints’ staff a year ago after being out of the league in 2020. He served as the Seahawks’ defensive coordinator from 2015-17, replacing Dan Quinn when Quinn left for Atlanta. Seattle fired him after the 2017 season.

Richard then went to Dallas as the Cowboys’ defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator for two seasons.

