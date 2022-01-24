Report: Steelers request interview with Patrick Graham

The Steelers’ search for a new defensive coordinator has begun.

The team has requested to interview Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

The Giants are looking for a new head coach after firing Joe Judge, but their staff remains under contract for now.

Graham spent the past two years as the Giants’ defensive coordinator. He was the Dolphins’ defensive coordinator in 2019.

He began his coaching career with seven years in New England before going to the Giants as defensive line coach in 2016. He spent 2018 in Green Bay as linebackers coach and run game coordinator before heading to Miami.

The Steelers are seeking a replacement for Keith Butler, who retired Saturday. Butler, 65, spent seven seasons running the Pittsburgh defense.

