REPORT: Steelers ‘remain engaged’ in conversations about JuJu Smith-Schuster’s return

Despite the news that JuJu Smith-Schuster is in talks with the New York Jets about joining the Gang Green, it sounds like the Steelers are still in the mix.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo tweeted soon after the Jets tweet that the Steelers “remain engaged” in re-signing Smith-Schuster.

Whether it’s true or not, Smith-Schuster has said repeatedly that he wants to stay in Pittsburgh. However, with just $3.625 million currently available in cap room, it’s unclear as to how they would get that done.

Smith-Schuster remains the sole priority free agent on the Steelers roster.

