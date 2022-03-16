Report: Steelers release OT Zach Banner

The NFL free agency kicked off officially on Wednesday afternoon and the Pittsburgh Steelers are already making moves.

According to Steelers reporter Mark Kaboly, the Steelers have released offensive tackle Zach Banner.

The release of Banner is a cost-cutting move by Pittsburgh. This will save the Steelers $5 million in salary cap. Banner was supposed to be the answer at right tackle last season but was unable to get back from the torn ACL he suffered the year before. Don’t rule out the Steelers bringing Banner back at a reduced salary at some point in the offseason.

The Steelers have released Zach Banner. — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) March 16, 2022

