Report: Steelers to release Desmond King if they can't trade him

Veteran cornerback Desmond King is set to move on from the Steelers.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Steelers have informed King that they will release him if they do not find a team willing to trade for him. King signed with the team after being released by the Texans in August.

King has appeared in three games for the Steelers this season, but has only played one defensive snap and 15 special teams snaps. He returned four kickoffs for 88 yards.

King was a regular starter during his two seasons with the Texans and he had two punt return touchdowns while with the Chargers earlier in his career.

Pelissero also reports that the Steelers are expected to sign defensive back Darius Rush off the Chiefs practice squad in a corresponding move.