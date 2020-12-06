Report: Steelers RB James Conner unlikely to play vs. Washington

Report: James Conner unlikely to play vs. Washington originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Steelers running back James Conner is not expected to play in Pittsburgh's Week 13 matchup against the Washington Football Team, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Conner, who was added to the reserve/COVID-19 list on Nov. 28, is reportedly eligible to come off the list on Monday. Second-year rusher Benny Snell Jr. will start in Conner's absence.

Steelers' RB James Conner is eligible to come off the Reserve/COVID list on Monday, but it still considered unlikely that he will play against the WFT, per sources. It's looking like another week of Benny Snell Jr. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 6, 2020

In Conner's absence, Snell rushed for 60 yards on 16 carries in Pittsburgh's 19-14 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday. Snell also finished with 33 yards receiving.

Earlier this week, Washington defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio was asked about facing a Steelers run game without Conner.

"Conner is a good back, but I think they’re capable with all their backs," Del Rio said Thursday. "We don’t ignore the run because Conner is out or not out. We’ve got to play good defense."

Washington currently has just the 15th best rush defense in the NFL, but the Burgundy and Gold's pass defense is the league's second-best unit.