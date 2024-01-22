Report: Steelers, Raiders request to talk to Rams assistant Zac Robinson

Rams quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Zac Robinson has become a hot candidate for offensive coordinator jobs around the league.

He already has received interest from the Saints, Bears and Patriots, with Robinson expected in New England on Tuesday for his interview.

Now, he has interview requests from the Steelers and Raiders, Albert Breer of SI.com reports.

The Rams hired Robinson as their assistant quarterbacks coach in 2019, and he became the receivers coach in 2020 before going back to the assistant quarterbacks coach in 2021.

He held his current titles the past two seasons.

Robinson, 37, spent four seasons in the NFL as a player after the Patriots drafted him in the seventh round in 2010 but never played a regular-season game.