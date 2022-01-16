Report: Steelers QB plans don’t include big-money free agent

The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for a changing of the guard. Even with a playoff game on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, the team is always looking to the future and life without quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

According to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport, the Steelers are formulating a plan for the future at quarterback and it doesn’t include a big-money move to acquire an NFL veteran.

If this is true, all those fans and writers clamoring for a guy like Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson are off the table.

Rapoport has indicated the Steelers seem happy with veterans Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins and will let them duke it out for the starting job. Rapoport did say he believed Pittsburgh will draft a quarterback but it’s unlikely this will happen in the first round.

Anyone who has paid attention for any amount of time won’t be shocked by this. The Steelers love the status quo and Rudolph and Haskins represent that. For now, the focus is just trying to find a way to get by the Chiefs with Roethlisberger still under center.

List