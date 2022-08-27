Report: Steelers QB Mason Rudolph drawing trade interest

According to NFL reporter Ian Rapoport, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph is drawing some trade interest around the league ahead of the Steelers last preseason game.

The Steelers quarterback position is somehwat perplexing right now. Rudolph seems to be completely out of the running for the starting job in Pittsburgh. Also, with the Steelers releasing Chris Oladokun, only have three quarterbacks on the training camp roster. If the Steelers trade Rudolph, the team would be forced to sign a veteran free agent.

Pittsburgh could do the selfless thins and trade Rudolph now, so he has time to get acclimated with a new team. Or they could think about themselves and understand letting Rudolph go could hurt this roster. What would you do?

#Steelers Mason Rudolph who is currently the number 3 QB is drawing trade interest, per @RapSheet — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) August 26, 2022

