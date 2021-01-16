Report: Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger expected to return in 2021

According to NFL reporter Mike Garafolo, it would be a big surprise if Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger didn’t return to the team in 2021.

Roethlisberger was non-committal when he spoke to the press after the team’s playoff loss to the Cleveland Browns. But as Garofolo put it, it’s hard to see Roethlisberger walking away after how the season ended if he still thinks he can play physically.

However, there is the issue of Roethlisberger’s salary. With a cap hit of $41 million in 2021, any return by Big Ben has to be accompanied by some sort of change to his current contract to get the team some much-needed cap relief.

