Report: Steelers plan to meet with Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson has permission from the Broncos to speak to teams ahead of his official release and a report on Thursday indicates that one team would like to speak to the quarterback in the coming days.

Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that the Steelers are planning to meet with Wilson before free agency gets underway next week. Wilson will be released when the new league year opens on March 13.

Dulac reported in mid-February that the Steelers were not expected to be interested in Wilson or other outside additions like Justin Fields, Kirk Cousins, or Ryan Tannehill, but it appears that's changed as he now reports that there's mutual interest between team and quarterback. He also reports that Wilson has had conversations with at least one other team this week, so that may explain why the Steelers are trying to move quickly.

Kenny Pickett remains on the roster in Pittsburgh and G.M. Omar Khan said that there's interest in re-signing Mason Rudolph, but a Wilson pursuit could signal a change in direction on that front.