The Pittsburgh Steelers may be looking for a new offensive line coach, sooner than later.

Via Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.com, Adrian Klemm reportedly is expected to leave the Steelers for the same job at Oregon, on the staff of new coach Dan Lanning.

Klemm became assistant offensive line coach in 2019. This year, Klemm was promoted to the primary job.

A second-round pick of the Patriots in 2000, Klemm spent six years in the NFL as a player. He coached at the college level from 2008 through 2016. After two years out of coaching, he joined the Steelers in 2019.

Klemm reportedly plans to finish the season with the Steelers before heading to Oregon.

Report: Steelers offensive line coach Adrian Klemm is expected to take the same job at Oregon originally appeared on Pro Football Talk