Report: Steelers not yet allowing Antonio Brown to seek trade

The Steelers have yet to allow receiver Antonio Brown permission to seek a trade, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

It doesn’t mean Brown will return to the team, but the Steelers have softened their stance on Brown.

Steelers owner Art Rooney II previously said it is “hard to envision” Brown playing for the team in 2019 before sounding more open to that possibility last week.

It still figures the Steelers would see what they could get for Brown, who wants out of Pittsburgh, according to mentor Terrell Owens.

Brown, 30, has made 837 catches for 11,207 yards and 74 touchdowns in his nine-year career. He also has seven Pro Bowls and four All-Pro nods.