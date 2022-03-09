Report: Steelers are not interested in Deshaun Watson

A little over a year ago Deshaun Watson requested a trade from Houston. Carson Wentz has been dealt twice since then. Watson remains with the Texans.

Watson, though, won’t remain with the Texans in 2022.

The Texans paid the quarterback $10.54 million to do nothing in 2021. He has a $35 million base salary and $40.4 million cap hit in 2022.

So where does Watson go?

Washington and Denver have filled a need at quarterback with agreed-upon trades this week. The Dolphins insist “the door is shut” on a Watson trade.

Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette now reports that the quarterback-needy Steelers are not interested in Watson. Dulac even used all caps for ARE NOT for emphasis.

The Panthers, Seahawks, Bucs and Saints are among other teams in the quarterback market as the carousel spins.

A grand jury will hear evidence in the case involving Watson on Friday, the same day he faces questions for the first time in some of his pending civil lawsuits. A decision on criminal charges could come as early as Friday.

If Watson isn’t charged, the long-awaited trade of the three-time Pro Bowler could happen sooner than later.

