Report: Steelers, Mason Rudolph have a deal on a one-year extension

A report earlier Thursday indicated the Steelers were close to an agreement on an extension with Mason Rudolph. The sides now have completed the deal.

Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports Rudolph has agreed to a one-year extension with the Steelers through 2022.

Rudolph was entering the last year his rookie deal with a $1 million base salary.

Ben Roethlisberger possibly is entering his final season in Pittsburgh. The Steelers also have Dwayne Haskins and Joshua Dobbs on the roster, but both are signed only through 2021.

Rudolph, 25, is 5-4 in nine career starts since the Steelers made him a third-round choice in 2018. JHe has 2,089 career passing yards, 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

