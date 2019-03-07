Report: Steelers make Maurkice Pouncey NFL's highest-paid center with new deal

Jason Owens
Yahoo Sports
Maurkice Pouncey (Getty)

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Maurkice Pouncey have agreed to a three-year deal that will make him the highest-paid center in the NFL, ESPN reports.

The eight-year veteran has made the Pro Bowl in seven of his NFL seasons, including the the last four. He is a two time All-Pro.

Pouncey was approaching the final year of a five-year, $44 million deal that would have made him an unrestricted free agent after the 2019 season.

