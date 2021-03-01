REPORT: Steelers losers in J.J. Watt sweepstakes

The anticipation of what team J.J. Watt would end up with was fun while it lasted. Per a source of NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Arizona Cardinals are inking Watt to a deal worth $31 million ($23 million guaranteed).

The Houston Texans released Watt in February.

The defensive end was never realistically tied to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Sure, it would’ve been great to have the Watt trio in Pittsburgh, joining younger brothers T.J. and Derek. But the reality is, the Steelers don’t have the money to pay for a player they don’t need.

In recent days, it was reported that Watt was looking at the Green Bay Packers, Tennessee Titans and the Buffalo Bills. So much for that report.

