Report: Steelers LB Devin Bush done for season with torn ACL
When Steelers linebacker Devin Bush went down with a non-contact knee injury on Sunday we feared the worst. And it seems the worst is exactly what we are getting. Bush was having an excellent season and up until the injury had played every snap on the season. Looking ahead, the Steelers need to determine who is the longterm answer at inside linebacker. Robert Spillane came in today and did a solid job but he could be pushed this week by Ulysees Gilbert III. The Steelers also have hybrid safety/linebacker Marcus Allen who should get a look