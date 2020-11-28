Report: Steelers’ James Conner tests positive for COVID-19

The Baltimore Ravens-Pittsburgh Steelers game has been postponed twice. Now, the Week 12 matchup between the AFC North foes has to be tenuous as the Steelers have joined the Ravens in having COVID-19 issues.

There is a report Saturday running back James Conner of the Steelers has tested positive. This goes along with other news multiple Pittsburgh players have tested positive.

The Steelers already had placed three players on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Defensive end Stephon Tuitt, defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs and tackle Jerald Hawkins were the additions.

James Conner is the #Steelers player who tested positive for #COVID, multiple sources tell me. He is awaiting a second test tomorrow to confirm these results. Contact tracing continues. And as w/ every positive case in the #NFL and country… here’s to recoveries and good health. — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) November 28, 2020

And the winnowing of available players in this #Steelers–#Ravens matchup continues. The Steelers have had both a starter and an assistant coach test positive today, multiple sources tell me. — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) November 28, 2020

Steelers placed three players on Reserve/COVID on Friday. Now more positives today. https://t.co/N2vfEAmJX6 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 28, 2020

If the game is not played Tuesday, it could lead to the Week 18 of the NFL regular season, which would eliminate the off-week between the conference championship games and the Super Bowl.