Report: Steelers' James Conner tests positive for COVID-19

The Baltimore Ravens-Pittsburgh Steelers game has been postponed twice. Now, the Week 12 matchup between the AFC North foes has to be tenuous as the Steelers have joined the Ravens in having COVID-19 issues.

There is a report Saturday running back James Conner of the Steelers has tested positive. This goes along with other news multiple Pittsburgh players have tested positive.

The Steelers already had placed three players on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Defensive end Stephon Tuitt, defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs and tackle Jerald Hawkins were the additions.

If the game is not played Tuesday, it could lead to the Week 18 of the NFL regular season, which would eliminate the off-week between the conference championship games and the Super Bowl.

 

