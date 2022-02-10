The Pittsburgh Steelers are interviewing Green Bay Packers co-director of player personnel John Wojciechowski for their general manager vacancy, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com.

Wojciechowski is a Pittsburgh area native and got his start in personnel with the Steelers as a player personnel assistant in 1996. He spent five years with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an area scout (1998-2002), nine seasons as a college scout for the Dallas Cowboys, and then joined the Packers front office in 2012. He was named co-director of player personnel by the Packers alongside Jon-Eric Sullivan in 2018.

In addition to Wojciechowski, the Steelers have announced interviews with Tennessee Titans executive Ryan Cowden, Los Angeles Chargers director of player personnel JoJo Wooden, and Indianapolis Colts assistant GM Ed Dobbs. They are also reportedly interviewing Colts college scouting director Morocco Brown and ESPN analyst Louis Riddick while also considering in-house candidates in pro scouting coordinator Brandon Hunt and vice president of football operations Omar Khan.

The Steelers are looking for a replacement for Kevin Colbert, who is set to retire after the upcoming NFL Draft.

Report: Steelers interviewing Packers executive John Wojciechowski for G.M. originally appeared on Pro Football Talk