Report: Steelers interviewed Colts’ Ed Dodds for GM vacancy

Kevin Hickey
1 min read
The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly interviewed Indianapolis Colts assistant general manager Ed Dodds for their general manager vacancy, per Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post Gazette.

Dodds, who was in the running for the general manager vacancies with the Las Vegas Raiders and Chicago Bears, was considered to be a hot commodity this offseason when it came to general manager vacancies.

With Kevin Colbert stepping down from his general manager position following the 2022 NFL draft, the Steelers have been in the market to find his replacement.

More to come…

