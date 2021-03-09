Report: Steelers inform Bud Dupree they are not tagging him again

No one expected the Steelers to use the franchise tag on Bud Dupree, and they won’t.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports the Steelers informed their star linebacker they will not franchise him a second consecutive year. That means Dupree is headed to free agency next week.

General Manager Kevin Colbert said recently he did not expect to franchise Dupree or anyone this year.

Dupree played out the 2020 season on his $15.828 million franchise tag salary, but he tore his ACL in December.

Although Dupree said recently he expects to be ready to go for training camp, it complicates his free agent plans.

Dupree, 28, spent six seasons in Pittsburgh after the Steelers made him a first-round choice. He made 231 tackles, 39.5 sacks, 65 quarterback hits, eight forced fumbles, an interception and 11 pass breakups.

