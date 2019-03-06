Report: Steelers holding firm to first-rounder for Antonio Brown

The Steelers could have a deal in place for receiver Antonio Brown by the end of the week. Expect any deal to include a first-round selection, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

That explains why the Raiders are the favorites to land the Pro Bowl receiver. Oakland has three first-round draft picks after trading Khalil Mack and Amari Cooper to Chicago and Dallas, respectively.

Brown, 30, has made seven Pro Bowls and four times has earned All-Pro. In the past eight seasons, he has averaged 103 catches for 1,380 yards and nine touchdowns.

Various reports have the Cardinals, Broncos and Jets passing on a chance to trade for Brown.