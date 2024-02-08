Report: Steelers hire Tom Arth as QBs coach, Zach Azzanni as WRs coach

The Steelers have hired Tom Arth as their quarterbacks coach and Zach Azzanni as their receivers coach, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Arth spent the past two seasons as the Chargers' passing game coordinator, but he will not assume that role with the Steelers, per Dulac.

The team is still in discussion for a role for former quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan, who interviewed for multiple offensive coordinator jobs this offseason. Sullivan became the offensive play caller for the team after they fired offensive coordinator Matt Canada during the season.

Arth was a head coach at John Carroll (2013-16), Chattanooga (2017-18) and Akron (2019-21) until beginning his NFL coaching career with the Chargers in 2022.

Azzanni will replace Frisman Jackson as receivers coach, leaving the Jets after one season. Azzanni has coached the position for 27 years, including with Denver (2018-22) and Chicago (2017) and at the University of Florida (2010) and University of Tennessee (2015-16).