Report: Steelers hire Omar Khan as G.M. to replace Kevin Colbert

The Steelers are staying in house for their next General Manager.

Not long after news broke that Eagles vice president of player personnel Andy Weidl was leaving to become the Steelers’ assistant General Manager comes word that the expected will happen. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports the Steelers are promoting their vice president of football and business administration Omar Khan to General Manager.

Khan will replace Colbert, who is retiring after 22 seasons with the Steelers.

Khan has spent the last two decades with the Steelers. He also interviewed for the Bears G.M. opening before they hired Ryan Poles this year.

Wiedl, Steelers pro scouting director Brandon Hunt, Titans vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden, Buccaneers vice president of player personnel John Spytek and former Bills G.M. Doug Whaley were the other candidates to have two interviews with the team for the job.

