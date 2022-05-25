The Steelers have hired Eagles vice president of player personnel Andy Wiedl as assistant General Manager, Aditi Kinkhabwala reports.

Kinkhabwala adds that “signs point to longtime Steelers executive Omar Khan emerging” as the new General Manager to replace Kevin Colbert.

Wiedl, a Pittsburgh native, was one of six candidates to have two interviews for the G.M. job. Kahn, Steelers pro scouting director Brandon Hunt, Titans vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden, Buccaneers vice president of player personnel John Spytek and former Bills G.M. Doug Whaley also interviewed twice.

Wiedl began his career in the NFL with the Steelers as a player personnel assistant from 1998-99. He worked for the Saints and the Ravens before joining the Eagles’ front office in 2016.

Colbert announced Jan. 28 he was retiring after the draft. Colbert has been with the Steelers for 22 seasons and took over as General Manager in 2010 after a decade as the director of football operations.

Report: Steelers hire Andy Wiedl as new assistant General Manager originally appeared on Pro Football Talk