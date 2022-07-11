REPORT: Steelers’ Heinz Field to get new name in 2022

The era of Heinz Field is reportedly coming to an end. According to Pittsburgh radio personality Andrew Fillipponi, Kraft and the Pittsburgh Steelers have been unable to come to an agreement on a new deal for the naming rights and the stadium will get a new name in 2022.

According to Fillipponi, the stadium will be renamed Acrisure Stadium. Acrisure is a Michigan Brokerage firm based in Grand Rapids.

Heinz Field first opened in 2001 replacing the iconic Three Rivers Stadium. This new naming rights deal could be made official as early as Tuesday and should allow the Steelers a more financially beneficial agreement for the team.

The #Steelers will no longer play at "Heinz Field" – the Stadium will be renamed Acrisure Stadium, according to @ThePoniExpress pic.twitter.com/I0N4ixEEsA — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 11, 2022

List