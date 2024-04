Report: Steelers free agent Levi Wallace plans to sign with Broncos

One of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 33 remaining free agents is about to be free no more.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Denver Broncos plan to sign cornerback Levi Wallace, who is visiting with the team today.

In two seasons with Pittsburgh, the veteran corner has hauled in six interceptions, defended 24 passes and logged 86 tackles.

#Broncos plan to sign vet corner Levi Wallace, per sources. Not done but 'very likely' coming off his visit today, per source. Former Steelers DB gives Denver an experienced starter days before the draft. (@RapSheet first on visit/expected signing) — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 22, 2024

