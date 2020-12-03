Report: Steelers fear torn ACL for LB Bud Dupree after win over Ravens

The Pittsburgh Steelers fear that linebacker Bud Dupree suffered a torn ACL in Wednesday’s win over the Baltimore Ravens, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports.

Dupree is one of the Steelers’ top pass rushers with eight sacks this season. He’s playing on the franchise tag after recording 11.5 sacks last season.

Bud Dupree grimaces on the sideline after suffering a knee injury Wednesday. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Tough blow for Dupree, Steelers

A season-ending injury would be a significant blow to the Steelers as they eye the top seed in the AFC and look to improve on their 11-0 record. It would also deliver a blow to Dupree’s free agency prospects this offseason as he looks for a long-term payday in the prime of his career.

Dupree, 27, has played his entire career with the Steelers since being selected in the first round of the 2015 draft. His absence in the lineup would put more pressure on pass rushers T.J. Watt and Stephon Tuitt.

Head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters after the game that he expects to provide an update on Dupree’s status on Thursday after further testing on his injured knee.

