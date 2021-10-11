Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was taken to the hospital after injuring his shoulder in Sunday’s win over the Broncos and a report on Monday indicates that it will be a while before he’ll be returning to the lineup.

Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that Smith-Schuster is expected to go on injured reserve as a result of the injury. That would keep him out of the lineup for at least three games, but Dulac adds that the team fears the wideout suffered a season-ending surgery on Sunday.

Smith-Schuster ran twice for six yards on Sunday. His injury occurred on his second carry. He has 15 catches for 129 yards on the season.

Chase Claypool and Diontae Johnson each caught touchdowns in Sunday’s win and they will front the receiving corps while Smith-Schuster is out of action.

Report: Steelers fear JuJu Smith-Schuster suffered a season-ending injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk