Report: Steelers eyeing trade up for Georgia DT Jalen Carter

According to NFL writer Peter King, the Pittsburgh Steelers might be looking to trade up in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft. King says the Steelers want to trade up from the No. 17 pick to the No. 9 pick with the Chicago Bears if Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter is still on the board.

We have talked at length about the potential of the Steelers landing arguably the best defensive player in the entire draft. Pittsburgh could capitalize on a tumultuous offseason by Carter to easily get the biggest steal of the first round.

There are certainly some risks involved with drafting Carter but if he is motivated and keeps his head on straight, he’s an absolute force in the middle of a defense. Pittsburgh would be a perfect landing spot with the support of head coach Mike Tomlin who does well with guys who have off-field red flags.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire