This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

The Mitch is back.

With quarterback Kenny Pickett still in the concussion protocol, the Steelers are expected to start Mitch Trubisky against the Panthers on Sunday, according to multiple reports.

Trubisky and Mason Rudolph both took reps at quarterback during the week, with receiver Diontae Johnson openly advocating for Rudolph to get the nod if Pickett had not been cleared. But Rudolph will apparently go into Sunday’s matchup as the No. 2 quarterback behind Trubisky.

Pickett is officially listed as doubtful for Sunday.

Rudolph has been inactive throughout the season.

Trubisky started the first four games of the season for Pittsburgh but was replaced at halftime of Week Four. He came in to play during Pittsburgh’s win over Tampa Bay and last week in the loss to Baltimore when Pickett was injured.

In six appearances, Trubisky has completed 63.3 percent of his passes for 1,073 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions.

Rudolph appeared in two games last year, including the tie against Detroit. He completed 35-of-58 passes in 2021 for 277 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Report: Steelers are expected to start Mitch Trubisky on Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk