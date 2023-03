The Steelers are close to a deal with safety Keanu Neal, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Neal, 27, spent last season in Tampa, playing all 17 games with eight starts. He totaled 63 tackles, an interception, half a sack and five quarterback hits.

Neal played safety five seasons in Atlanta after joining the team as the 17th overall pick in 2016 but moved to linebacker in Dallas in 2021. He had 72 tackles and a sack in 14 appearances in his only season in Dallas.

He has 473 tackles, three interceptions, 2.5 sacks, 11 quarterback hits, eight forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries for his career.

Report: Steelers are expected to sign Keanu Neal originally appeared on Pro Football Talk