Report: Steelers, Diontae Johnson are far apart on a contract extension

Diontae Johnson‘s agent, Brad Cicala, was at Steelers camp Tuesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports. The team has started discussions with Cicala about an extension for the receiver, but that doesn’t mean they will come to an agreement.

Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports the sides are so far apart that “the plausibility of getting a deal done before the Sept. 11 season opener in Cincinnati is slim.”

The Steelers have a team policy not to negotiate once the season begins, so Cicala and General Manager Omar Khan face a deadline.

Johnson is holding in, taking part in individual drills in training camp but sitting out team sessions. It’s the same tact that edge rusher T.J. Watt took last year before getting his extension.

“You want everyone out practicing, but we’ve taken the approach we’re using it as an opportunity to look at other guys that are practicing, especially the young guys,” Khan said, via Dulac. “We want Diontae. We’re excited to have him be a part of this team, and we hope he’s going to be a Steeler for a long time.”

It is unknown what Johnson wants, but the Steelers don’t appear willing to pay it.

49ers receiver Deebo Samuel signed a three-year, $73.5 million extension this week, and Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf got a three-year, $72 million contract extension last week.

Johnson, 26, is coming off his first Pro Bowl. He has 254 receptions for 2,764 yards and 20 touchdowns in his three seasons since the Steelers made him a third-round choice.

