Report: Steelers DC Teryl Austin is expected to return

The Steelers are looking for an offensive coordinator, but they aren't expected to do a search for a new defensive coordinator this offseason.

Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that Austin is expected to return to the team for the 2024 season. Austin's two-year contract with the Steelers expired at the end of their season, so a new deal will have to be worked out in the near future.

Austin was a senior assistant and secondary coach for three years before the Steelers named him the coordinator in 2022. The team finished 10th in points allowed during his first season and improved to sixth during the 2023 regular season.

They did take a step in the wrong direction in terms of yards allowed, but the overall performance was apparently enough to convince the team to stay the course on that side of the ball.