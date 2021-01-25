Report: Steelers C Maurkice Pouncey set to retire

Steelers C Maurkice Pouncey has told teammates he is likely retiring after 11 seasons. Barring a change of heart, could be making a decision soon, per sources. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) January 24, 2021

According to Pittsburgh Steelers beat writer Gerry Dulac, unless he has a change of heart, center Maurkice Pouncey is going to retire after 11 NFL seasons. This is a claim disputed by former Steeler offensive guard Ramon Foster who contends there has been no decision made by Pouncey.

There are two important notes about this should it come to fruition. First is the impact it would have on the salary-cap strapped Steelers. The move would give the Steelers $8 million in cap space for this season but also leave almost $6.5 million in dead money on the books.

But perhaps bigger than money, a Pouncey retirement could be foreshadowing to retirement by quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. The two are close friends and have said in the past they are staying in the league for each other, so it is safe to assume if one goes, the other will follow.

