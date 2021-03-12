Report: Steelers bringing back free-agent C B.J. Finney

Curt Popejoy
·1 min read
According to Pittsburgh Steelers beat writer Gerry Dulac, Pittsburgh is planning to bring back veteran center B.J. Finney to help fill the void left by the retirement of Maurkice Pouncey.

We said the minute Finney was released by the Cincinnati Bengals he should be the first player the Steelers call. Finney was at his best when he played for Pittsburgh. Finney has solid experience as both guard and center with 13 starts over the course of four seasons.

The Steelers also signed ERFA J.C. Hassenauer to help add depth to the position. This move shouldn’t preclude Pittsburgh from adding a rookie via the draft but Finney definitely gives the Steelers a player Ben Roethlisberger trusts and has experience in the Steelers system.

    The Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to terms with wide receiver/return specialist Ray-Ray McCloud.