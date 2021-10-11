Report: Steelers bringing Anthony Miller in for a physical

The Steelers are set to be without wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster for the rest of the season due to a shoulder injury and they’re reportedly going to meet with a veteran option to help bolster the receiving corps on Tuesday.

Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Media reports that Anthony Miller is scheduled to be in Pittsburgh for a physical. If that should go well, it seems likely that Miller will be joining the Steelers when Smith-Schuster is placed on injured reserve.

Miller was traded from the Bears to the Texans in the offseason and appeared in two games for Houston before being released last week. He had five catches for 23 yards and a touchdown in those appearances.

Miller also had 134 catches for 1,564 yards and 11 touchdowns during his three seasons with the Bears.

