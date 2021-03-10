The Steelers are bringing back their return man.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Pittsburgh has agreed to terms with Ray-Ray McCloud on a one-year deal.

McCloud averaged 10.3 yards on 29 punt returns and 23.1 yards on 28 kick returns for Pittsburgh in 2020. He also caught 20 passes for 77 yards last year.

McCloud was drafted by the Bills in 2018, appearing in 10 games for them that year. He also appeared in six games for Carolina in 2019.

Report: Steelers agree to terms with Ray-Ray McCloud on one-year deal originally appeared on Pro Football Talk