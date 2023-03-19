Report: Steelers agree to 3-year deal with Eagles right guard Isaac Seumalo

The Steelers are looking to bolster their offensive line, and Isaac Seumalo won’t have to leave the state of Pennsylvania after agreeing to a three-year deal.

Philadelphia’s versatile right guard can play all five positions and will now head to the AFC, where he’ll open holes for Pittsburgh running back Najee Harris.

Breaking: FA guard Isaac Seumalo has agreed to a 3-year deal with the #Steelers, source tells @theScore. One of the best guards in free agency, revered as a smart and tough player. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 19, 2023

The 2016 third-round pick out of Oregon State improved each season and started all 17 games for the Eagles as they went 14-3 during the 2022 regular season en route to a Super Bowl appearance.

With Seumalo departing and Jason Kelce announcing that he will return in 2023, look for 2022 second-round pick Cam Jurgens as the new starter at right guard.

More Eagles News and Notes!

Here's everything we know about new Eagles' CB Greedy Williams Highlights of new Eagles' running back Rashaad Penny Darius Slay on his contract extension: I plan on retiring as an Eagle Projecting the Eagles starting defense after first wave of NFL free agency Full 7-round Eagles 2023 mock draft: First wave of free agency edition

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire