Report: Steelers adding former Colts LB Forrest Rhyne

According to a report by MLFootball, the Pittsburgh Steelers are adding depth at inside linebacker. They have reported the Steelers are signing former Indianapolis Colts linebacker Forrest Rhyne.

Rhyne was signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2022 out of Villanova. Rhyne was a star at Villanova and a tackling machine. He spent much of his rookie season on the practice squad.

Rhyne made his NFL debut last season against the Steelers in Week 12. He was active for three straight games but only played on special teams.

If this move happens, we will have to see what the corresponding move might be. starting inside linebacker Elandon Roberts only played three snaps in Friday’s first preseason game before exiting so could he be injured? Head coach Mike Tomlin didn’t address any injury after the game but this wouldn’t be the first time a player was hurt and Tomlin chose not to share that information with the media.

BREAKING: Former Villanova @NovaFootball standout and Indianaplois #Colts linebacker Forrest Rhyne is signing with the Pittsburgh #Steelers, league sources tell @_MLFootball. Some added depth for Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/Y2jLXmZmRd — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) August 12, 2023

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire