Report: Steelers add tight end Eric Ebron on $12M deal

Indianapolis Colts tight end Eric Ebron (85) runs during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

The Pittsburgh Steelers have reached a two-year, $12 million deal with tight end Eric Ebron, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports.

Ebron, a first-round draft pick in 2014, struggled to live up to expectations in four seasons with the Detroit Lions. But he emerged as a valuable playmaker with a change of scenery when he tallied 13 touchdowns and 750 yards on 66 catches with the Indianapolis Colts in 2018, earning Pro Bowl honors.

After two seasons in Indianapolis, Ebron will now be catching passes from Ben Roethlisberger, who said earlier Thursday he expects to be ready to play in the fall following elbow surgery last season.

The 26-year-old is a dangerous pass catcher who can make plays downfield and in the end zone and should be a top target for Roethlisberger.

The Steelers are also finalizing a trade to send a 2021 fifth-round pick to the AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens for defensive lineman Chris Wormley and a 2021 seventh-round pick, according to NFL Network.