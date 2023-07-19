Report: Steeler in mix to trade for Jets WR Denzel Mims

Curt Popejoy

According to NFL reporter Matt Lombardo, the New York Jets are trying to trade wide receiver Denzel Mims rather than release him. Lombardo is also reporting that the Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the teams, along with the New England Patriots, involved in those trade talks.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire

