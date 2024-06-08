Report states that Nebraska has ‘ceased’ conversations about softball game at Memorial Stadium

A new report has confirmed that Nebraska softball will no longer consider playing a game at Memorial Stadium in 2025. The initial news came from KETV’s Lauren Michelson, who broke the story on social media on Thursday afternoon.

“More on the ‘preliminary discussions’ to hold a softball game at Memorial Stadium in spring 2025. NU has since ‘ceased’ discussions.”

Discussions about a possible Memorial Stadium game took place after an increase in demand for softball tickets for the 2024 season. The university told KETV that there will be no softball game at Memorial Stadium in 2025.

“There are no plans to play a home softball game in Memorial Stadium during the 2025 season.”

Nebraska, of course, has had success with sports other than football at Memorial Stadium. In August 2023, the Huskers held Volleyball Day in Nebraska which saw 92,003 fans watch Nebraska face Nebraska-Omaha inside the stadium.

